Syriac Catholic patriarch says West has 'betrayed' Christian minorities

Syriac Catholic Archbishop Yousif Abba of Baghdad, Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan and Bishop Yousif Habash of Our Lady of Deliverance Syriac Catholic Epachy are seen July 24 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac CatholicChurch in El Cajon, Calif. (CNS photo/Denis Grasska, The Southern Cross)

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) -- The Syriac Catholic patriarch doesn't mince words about the ongoing violence and unrest in the Middle East.



Nor does he shy away from calling out the West for not doing enough to protect Christian minorities.



"I can tell you, we've been not only abandoned by the Western countries, but even we have been betrayed," Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan told The Southern Cross, newspaper of the Diocese of San Diego.



He made the comments in a recent interview at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac Catholic Parish in El Cajon.



While the Christian minority in Syria and Iraq is composed of "peaceful people" who have been "working honestly for the well-being of their countries," he said, these Christians are neither oil-rich nor do they represent a terrorist threat to the West. Therefore, he said, they have been essentially ignored by the West and "abandoned to our destiny."



The Syriac Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic Church in communion with the pope. Among the Catholic hierarchy, a patriarch is outranked only by the pope.



Patriarch Younan, whose patriarchal see is based in Beirut visited Our Mother of Perpetual Help July 24 as one stop on his pastoral visit to the Syriac Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Deliverance, which has its headquarters in New Jersey. The eparchy includes all Syriac Catholic parishes and missions in the United States and Canada.

