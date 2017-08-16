Genocide of Christians continues in Middle East, says new U.S. report

Yezidis in Sinjar, Iraq, attend a commemoration Aug. 3 to mark three years since the Islamic State launched what the United Nations called a genocidal campaign against them. The Trump administration has renewed its commitment to protecting religious minority groups threatened by IS in the Middle East, says a new State Department report on international religious freedom released Aug. 15. (CNS photo/Suhaib Salem, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The Trump administration renews its commitment to the protection of religious minority groups threatened by the Islamic State in the Middle East, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the preface of the annual State Department report on international religious freedom, released Aug. 15.



"ISIS is clearly responsible for genocide against Yezidis, Christians and Shia Muslims in areas it controlled," Tillerson said in a statement Aug. 15. "ISIS is also responsible for crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing directed at these same groups, and in some cases against Sunni Muslims, Kurds and other minorities."



Since the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act, the State Department documents the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries around the world, reporting to Congress the "violations and abuses committed by governments, terrorist groups, and individuals."



Ambassador Michael Kozak of the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, which produces the report, spoke about it in a news conference Aug. 15, saying the report is used to create a fact base for U.S. government decision-making.



Kozak reported that while conditions for many do remain critical, there are signs of hope for the future.

