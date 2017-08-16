Twelve killed by falling tree before Marian procession in Portugal

arvores cai na madeira 150817 foto homem de gouveia79092016

Funchal, Portugal, Aug 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A tree fell on a crowd taking part in the largest religious festival in Portugal's Madeira region on Tuesday, killing 12 persons and injuring 52, according to local press reports.



The 200 year-old tree fell on the crowd at Nossa Senhora do Monte parish in Funchal, the capital of Portugal's autonomous region of Madeira, an archipelago in the Atlantic ocean, Aug. 15.



The faithful were preparing to celebrate a procession in honor of Madeira's patronness, Our Lady of Monte. Bishop Antonio José Cavaco Carrilho of Funchal said Mass before the procession, which was cancelled.



The Portuguese government is providing medical support to the victims.



Madeira has declared three days of mourning in light of the tragedy.



Archbishop Jorge Ferreira da Costa Ortiga of Braga tweeted, saying, “Faith is not life insurance, but a secure life. My prayers are for the victims of Funchal and for their families.”







A fé não é um seguro de vida, mas uma vida segura. A minha oração pelas vítimas do #Funchal e seus familiares. #tragédia #Madeira #Senhora pic.twitter.com/66USOAan5h



— D. Jorge Ortiga (@djorgeortiga) August 15, 2017



