Nigerian bishops urge clergy, laity to accept bishop's appointment

LAGOS, Nigeria (CNS) -- The bishops of six dioceses appealed to the priests, religious and laity of the Diocese of Ahiara to abide by the directive of Pope Francis and accept Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke as their bishop and prepare for his installation.



The appeal came in an Aug. 9 statement after bishops from the church's Owerri province met in Aba. The province includes the Archdiocese of Owerri and the dioceses of Aba, Ahiara, Okigwe, Orlu and Umuahia.



Nigerian church leaders had met Pope Francis June 8 to discuss the situation of Bishop Okpaleke, who was appointed bishop of Ahiara by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, but who has been unable to take control of the diocese because of protests, apparently by the majority of priests.



On June 10, the pope gave priests in the Ahiara Diocese 30 days to write a letter promising obedience to him and accepting the bishop appointed for their diocese, or they would be suspended.



Father Kingsley Anyanwu, editor of The Guide, the Ahiara diocesan newspaper, said he could not confirm if priests had decided to heed the bishops' appeal.



"All I know is that the priests are being respectful and showing their obedience to the Holy Father, Pope Francis. We cannot disobey the Holy Father, and we are also praying that the will of God be done in Ahiara Diocese," Father Anyanwu said.



