Catholic leaders, groups urge all Americans to confront 'sin of racism'

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The Franciscan Action Network called on all Americans, "especially ourselves and those who have benefited from white privilege," to look within themselves "and confront America's original sin -- the sin of racism."



"White Americans must no longer stand silent as we continue to benefit from the attitudes and structures that put us ahead of African-Americans and other minority groups," the organization said in an Aug. 14 statement issued in reaction to a chaotic and hate-filled weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 11 and 12.



The network joined with Catholic bishops, other church leaders and various groups throughout the nation in calling for peace after three people died and several others were injured following clashes between pacifists, protesters and white supremacists in Charlottesville.



Franciscan Action Network officials said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and injuries Aug. 12 and were praying for those "whose lives have been tragically altered by this violence" and praying for "greater justice and peace."



The group's statement also asked for forgiveness from "our African-American and Native (American) brothers and sisters" for all the injustices done to them in the nation's history and also for times when the Franciscan Action Network itself has "fallen short" in standing up for justice for them.



Thanks for signing up!