Texas governor signs bill restricting insurance coverage of abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (CNS) -- Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed a bill into law Aug. 15 that limits insurance coverage for abortion procedures.



The measure passed both chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature during a special session that Abbott ordered lawmakers to hold to address several issues.



Under the new law, Texans "will not be forced" to pay for elective abortions through their insurance plans. Its supporters say it is an important part of Abbott's pro-life agenda. When the law takes effect Dec. 1, Texas will become the 11th state to restrict abortion coverage in insurance plans.



"As a firm believer in Texas values I am proud to sign legislation that ensures no Texan is ever required to pay for a procedure that ends the life of an unborn child," Abbott said in a statement. "This bill prohibits insurance providers from forcing Texas policyholders to subsidize elective abortions. I am grateful to the Texas Legislature for getting this bill to my desk, and working to protect innocent life this special session."



Abbott also signed a measure to expand reporting requirements for complications resulting from abortion procedures. "The health and safety of women is of the utmost importance, and we must have the most accurate data available in order to create good policy," he said.



