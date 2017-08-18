From Cardinal Seán's blog

'The monks there live the eremitical life of St. Bruno. Their hidden life is just a beautiful vocation and a gift to the Church, which is one of prayer and penance, praying for the Church and the world.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Each year, around the feast of St. John Vianney, the patron saint of priests, we like to have a get-together for our priests. This year, for the first time, it was held at Pope St. John XXIII Seminary in Weston. There, we had a holy hour where I was able to share some reflections with the priests, and afterwards we had a cookout. It was an opportunity for the priests to spend some time together in a relaxed atmosphere.



It was a wonderful day, and we are very grateful to Father Brian Keily for hosting us. It's always a wonderful opportunity for us to be together during the summertime.



Mass with consecrated virgins



Then yesterday (8/10), I gathered with the consecrated virgins in the archdiocese at the Pastoral Center. We are very blessed to have this group of women in the archdiocese who have embraced this vocation. They joined us for our noon Mass and then we had a lunch together.



The vocation of the consecrated virgins, much like that of the permanent deacon, was very important in the Early Church but, over the centuries, eventually died out. The Church has re-established them as special vocations and we are pleased and blessed to have a number of women in the archdiocese who have made this consecration to devote their lives to the Lord and are involved in so many works of mercy and the works of the apostolate.



Summer visit to Spain

