Catholic Charities' Laboure Center awarded Wells Fargo grant

BOSTON -- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston's Laboure Center announced Aug. 14 it was awarded a $25,000 grant by Wells Fargo to support the center's Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide Training (NA/HHA), Youth Tutoring Youth (YTY) and Together Engaging Adolescents through Mentoring (TEAM) programs.



The Wells Fargo grant is set to advance the work of the three programs by supporting operating costs, which will in turn enable NA/HHA staff to deliver training for students starting a career in the health care industry; YTY staff to aid low-income elementary school students in academic and personal development; and TEAM staff to advance their work in creating and nurturing mentor-mentee matches for at-risk youth.



Established in South Boston in 1907, the Laboure Center's mission is to build a just and compassionate society by offering a range of social services to those living in poverty. The Center offers a total of nine programs assisting more than 3,000 children, teens, adults and elders in South Boston and surrounding communities each year.



"We are very excited that Wells Fargo shares our deep commitment to community development and education and look forward to partnering with them to expand the work of the Laboure Center and further enhance the stability of individuals and families in the area," said Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston President Debbie Rambo.



The Laboure Center provides services such as counseling services to adults and children, early childhood education and care, after-school programming for children, youth mentoring, basic needs services resources and a training program for nursing assistants and home health aides. The Center primarily serves people in South Boston and the adjacent neighborhoods of Dorchester, Roxbury and the South End.



"Wells Fargo is committed to investing in the communities where its customers and employees live and work," said Mike Mercier, credit portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Equipment Finance and a longtime supporter of the Laboure Center. "The Laboure Center provides critical services to adults, children and families in South Boston to ensure they achieve success in all areas of their lives and I'm so proud Wells Fargo can support this important work."



