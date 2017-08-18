Being legally blind doesn't hinder Catholic priest in serving his flock

EASTON, Pa. (CNS) -- A visitor attending Mass at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church might not notice anything unusual about the celebrant.



Father Bernard J. Ezaki walks the center aisle of the massive church in Easton. He climbs the steps leading to the altar like any other priest or liturgical minister. He recites prayers with the normal vigor and rhythm of a cleric. People might notice Father Ezaki doesn't use the Sacramentary to read the prayers, or that Father Ezaki holds a micro-cassette in his left hand, and that technology contains all the Mass prayers and readings.



He also distributes holy Communion to the faithful just like any other priest, though he has one rule: Be still. "I need a big landing field," he said. "I tell them, especially at funerals, 'I don't want to put my fingers in your mouth.'"



If you haven't caught on by now, here is what you need to know about Father Ezaki: He is legally blind; he has been that way since birth. "I'm grateful," the 60-year-old priest said during an interview in his office, where decorations include a statuette of Stuart, the short, one-eyed minion from the "Despicable Me" movies. "If I could see well, I'd be in trouble. I might not even be a priest today."



