Secret deal? Author hopes Vatican archives shed light on efforts to end Holocaust

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Secret negotiations between Heinrich Himmler -- the "architect" of the Holocaust -- and a Swiss Catholic politician, hired by a Jewish woman and helped by an Italian papal nuncio, may have contributed to ending the mass extermination of the Jewish people, according to a Canadian researcher.



The general view of most historians is that the Nazis destroyed the death camps to hide the evidence of the millions of people they slaughtered.



But Max Wallace, a Canadian historian, author and filmmaker, believes there is more to the story.



The author also hopes that the full opening of the Vatican archives from that period could shed more light on all the reasons Himmler gave orders to end the systematic slaughter of the Jews in the fall of 1944, many months before the Nazis surrendered to the Allies in May 1945. More specifically, eyewitnesses reported Himmler gave orders to blow up the gas chambers and crematoria of Auschwitz-Birkenau two months before Joseph Stalin's Red Army stormed the camp gates in January 1945.



The reasons for Himmler's directives "may very well rewrite the history of the Holocaust," Wallace wrote in a new book, "In the Name of Humanity. The Secret Deal to End the Holocaust." The author gave Catholic News Service an advance copy of the book, which is being released by Penguin/Random House Canada Aug. 22 and worldwide in the spring of 2018.



