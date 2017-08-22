Nicaragua mission trips inspire three friends to become doctors

Drs. Alex Olney, Rachel Johnson and Anna Sulimirski Strasma are pictured in this May 18 photo. They first met at Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch, Ga., which sponsors a mission to Nicaragua. (CNS photo/courtesy Sulimirski Family via Archdiocese of Atlanta)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CNS) -- Serving the poor in Nicaragua through a parish mission inspired three young women to choose careers in medicine.



Drs. Rachel Johnson, Alex Olney and Anna Sulimirski Strasma began volunteering as children with Amigos for Christ, a nonprofit organization that grew out of a youth group project at Prince of Peace in Flowery Branch in 1999. At one time, the three were members of the parish.



Amigos volunteers work in and around the city of Chinandega, in the northwest part of the Central American country. They labor to bring clean water to communities, build schools, teach disease prevention, foster small economic development projects, and other initiatives.



John Bland, who at the time was a youth group leader at Prince of Peace, founded the nonprofit in the devastation after Hurricane Mitch, which struck Nicaragua, the second poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, in late 1998.



Johnson and Strasma graduated from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University May 11 and have started residencies. Johnson's residency is in internal medicine at WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta. Strasma began her residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in June.



Olney, also a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, is in her second year of residency in Augusta in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes a research project on gestational diabetes.

