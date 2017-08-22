These priests were martyred for refusing to violate the seal of confession

Confessional. Photo credit: romana klee via Flickr CC BY SA 20 CNA

Denver, Colo., Aug 22, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- In recent years, some Catholics have been concerned by pushes from governments in locations such as Louisiana and Australia who challenge the secrecy of the sacrament of confession, asking that priests betray the solemnity of penitents’ confessions when they hear of serious crimes in the confessional.



However, Catholics should not be afraid, because keeping the secrecy of the sacrament of confession is one of the most important promises priests make.



The code of canon law states that “the sacramental seal is inviolable; therefore it is absolutely forbidden for a confessor to betray in any way a penitent in words or in any manner and for any reason.” Priests who violate this seal of confession are automatically excommunicated.



Priests take this solemnity of the seal of confession very seriously; these four priests who died protecting it are witnesses to the extreme lengths to which priests are willing to go to protect the seal of confession.



St. John Nepomucene



Born in Bohemia, or what is now the Czech Republic, between 1340 and 1350, St. John Nepomucene was an example of the protection of sacramental secrecy, being the first martyr who preferred to die rather than reveal the secret of confession.

