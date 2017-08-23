A brief history of the Catholic Church's fight against racism

Black hand white hand. Photo credit: Alexey Skachkov Shutterstock CNA

Washington D.C., Aug 23, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Catholic bishops from around the country recently condemned the white nationalism at rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.



But what might be lesser known is that the Church has spoken out against racism through the centuries, and still calls for conversion from it.



“If we want a different kind of country in the future, we need to start today with a conversion in our own hearts, and an insistence on the same in others,” Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia said after the Charlottesville rallies.



White nationalists had held a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. from Aug. 11-12, to protest the city's planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.



White supremacists from various extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis participated in torch-lit rallies on Friday night and a daytime rally on Saturday, chanting racist messages like “Jew will not replace us,” and “blood and soil,” a historically white supremacist slogan used by the Nazi Party in the days of Hitler.



A diverse coalition of counter-protesters, from religious leaders to members of “Black Lives Matter” to the anarchist group Antifa, formed around the white supremacist rally.

