Arlington priest reveals former KKK membership, takes voluntary leave of absence

Priest collar. Photo credit: alphaspirit via wwwshutterstockcom CNA

Arlington, Va., Aug 22, 2017 CNA.- An Arlington priest revealed Monday that he was a former member of the Ku Klux Klan before converting while in prison, and has asked for a temporary leave of absence from ministry.



The Diocese of Arlington released a statement saying that Fr. William Aitcheson, a parochial vicar at St. Leo Catholic Church in Fairfax, Va., wrote an article in the diocesan newspaper “with the intention of telling his story of transformation” from being a Klan member to abandoning his racist beliefs and becoming a Catholic priest.



“He left that life behind him 40 years ago and since journeyed in faith to eventually become a Catholic priest,” the diocese said.



“He voluntarily asked to temporarily step away from public ministry, for the well-being of the Church and parish community, and the request was approved.”



In the wake of the recent white nationalist rally at Charlottesville, Va. on August 11-12, Fr. Aitcheson wrote in the Arlington Catholic Herald of his past membership in the Ku Klux Klan and “despicable” acts like burning a cross on someone else’s lawn and writing threatening letters. His article was entitled, “Moving from hate to love with God’s grace.”

