Bishop at forefront of initiative says racism demands church's attention

Bishop George V. Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, speaks during a video news conference Aug. 23 at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops headquarters in Washington. Bishop Murry was responding to questions after being named chair of the U.S. bishops' new Ad Hoc Committee on Racism. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- By creating a committee to deal with racism, the country's Catholic bishops are standing up for the American value of equality and for a Gospel that refutes the hatred and violence the country witnessed Aug. 11 and 12 during white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, said the bishop who will lead the effort.



"When I watched it, I was just appalled. I couldn't believe that that was going on in the United States and that there was so much disregard for people," said Bishop George V. Murry of Youngstown, Ohio, a Jesuit and the chair of the newly formed Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, during an Aug. 23 interview with Catholic News Service. "I was happy that the bishops responded so quickly, and that many people across our country responded so quickly to say: 'This is not who we are. This is not America.'"



When something such as Charlottesville occurs, a response is needed, said Bishop Murry. He made the comments shortly after a news conference announcing the formation of the ad hoc group, which is moving quickly to put together a national summit of religious leaders and others to participate in the effort.

