VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Here are some quotes on racism, from Pope Francis and from the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church. They are not listed in any particular order.



"Strengthening our relationship of belonging to the Lord Jesus, the Spirit enables us to enter into a new experience of fraternity. By means of our universal brother -- Jesus -- we can relate to one another in a new way; no longer as orphans, but rather as children of the same good and merciful Father. And this changes everything! We can see each other as brothers and sisters whose differences can only increase our joy and wonder at sharing in this unique fatherhood and brotherhood." May 15, 2016. (Homily, Pentecost)



- - -



"The problem of intolerance must be confronted in all its forms: Wherever any minority is persecuted and marginalized because of its religious convictions or ethnic identity, the well-being of society as a whole is endangered, and each one of us must feel affected." Oct. 24, 2013. (Audience with a delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center)



- - -



"We must overcome all forms of racism, of intolerance and of the instrumentalization of the human person." July 18, 2017. (Tweet from @Pontifex)



- - -



"We are called to live not as one without others, above or against others, but with and for others." May 22, 2017. (Tweet from @Pontifex)



- - -



Thanks for signing up!