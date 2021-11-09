French bishops set out new reforms in wake of abuse report

LOURDES, France (CNS) -- France's Catholic bishops have unveiled new measures to counter sexual abuse by clergy after an October report by an independent commission estimated more than 330,000 children had been abused since the 1950s.
Among 26 measures finalized during the bishops' plenary and announced Nov. 8, a new national independent unit for recognition and reparation will be headed by jurist Marie Derain de Vaucresson, while diocesan properties and assets will be sold to finance compensation payments.
The bishops also will establish a national canonical criminal court and external audit for victim support units, while arranging a confession facility for clergy and "systematic judicial record verification" for anyone working with minors. The third Sunday of Lent will be marked in France as a day of prayer for victims of "violence, sexual assault and abuse of power and conscience within the church."
The new measures, expanding on 11 adopted at the bishops' previous March plenary, will be accompanied by the formation of lay-led working groups on priestly formation, lay involvement, church governance and other reform areas recommended by the report. The bishops also asked Pope Francis to send a "visitor team" to evaluate the bishops' mission.