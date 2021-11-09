Some dioceses loosen restrictions on mask mandates for Catholic schools

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service Nation Monday 8th of November 2021

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- This fall, as the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased, some dioceses, particularly in the South, are loosening restrictions on mask mandates for Catholic schools.

Diocesan leaders who announced these changes stressed that these decisions were made carefully and with the caveat they could always be reversed if cases increased.

When the school year started, there was no universal mask mandate for Catholic schools; some had strict policies, others had no requirements and some had more restrictions in place for younger grade levels.

Louisiana's statewide mask mandate ended Oct. 27 but masks were still required in public schools; nonpublic schools did not have to follow this requirement.

"Given declining infection rates not only in the Greater Baton Rouge Area but throughout Louisiana, I am now modifying several of our practices based upon medical advice, wisdom, and recommendations from state leaders," said Baton Rouge Bishop Michael G. Duca in an Oct. 26 letter announcing that masks will no longer be required in diocesan churches and schools, effective immediately.

"While these changes will come as welcome news to many," he said, "I continue to encourage diligence throughout our community since this pandemic has not yet ended. It has been my goal and that of our diocesan leaders to ensure that everyone in our parishes and schools are kept as safe as possible."