Catholic university allows student group's Planned Parenthood fundraiser
Pablo Kay, Catholic News ServiceNationMonday 8th of November 2021
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez said Nov. 5 he was "deeply disappointed" by Loyola Marymount University's decision to allow a student group's fundraiser for Planned Parenthood to go forward later the same day despite thousands of protests against the event.
LMU Women in Politics, a registered student organization, sponsored the fundraiser for the nation's largest abortion provider on what is the campus of the largest Catholic university in Southern California.
The archbishop said in a statement that he had been in discussions with university officials emphasizing that "respect for the sanctity and dignity of all human life is central to Catholic identity and must be a core commitment in Catholic higher education."
Archbishop Gomez's statement came after more than a week of controversy over the event that included Loyola Marymount alumni garnering nearly 20,000 signatures in online petitions calling for it to be canceled.
University officials expressed regret for "the concerns this situation has caused our community members and Catholic partners," but decided on the afternoon of the fundraiser to allow it to continue.
In a statement issued Nov. 5, the university tried to distance itself from the fundraiser for an organization that received more than $618 million in taxpayer monies and performed more than 350,000 abortions last year.