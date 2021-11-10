Pope condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister's residence

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis condemned a drone attack on the Iraqi prime minister's residence as a "vile act of terrorism" and expressed his hope that all people in the country would pursue peace through dialogue.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, conveyed the pope's concerns in a telegram to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose residence was attacked by armed drones early Nov. 7.



The prime minister was not hurt, and the residence apparently suffered only minor damage, but the fact that the drones could reach the residence drew concern.



In his telegram to al-Kadhimi, Cardinal Parolin wrote that the pope wanted him "to convey his prayerful closeness to you and your family, and to those injured."



"In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God, the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity," the message said.









Advertisement