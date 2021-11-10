Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis are seen in this undated photo. (CNS photo/Dave Hrabacek, The Catholic Spirit)
Sister Mary Pieta of the Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus teaches seventh graders at Holy Family Academy in St. Louis Park, Minn., Oct. 29, 2021. (CNS photo/Dave Hrabacek, The Catholic Spirit)
Lord leads sisters 'every step of the way,' says co-founder of community
Maura Keller, Catholic News ServiceNationTuesday 9th of November 2021
HOPKINS, Minn. (CNS) -- Mother Mary Clare Roufs formed the idea for the Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus after receiving what she called "the founding grace" in December 2006.
It came when she heard the late Archbishop Harry J. Flynn of St. Paul and Minneapolis preaching on Mary at St. Paul Seminary.
"He simply started by saying, 'Mary. How beautiful is the name Mary?' And I just thought that God wanted a new community of sisters," recalled Mother Mary Clare.
"This charism was really being born in my heart, and so I asked a few young women to consider living the life with me, and we started in August 2007 with the permission of Archbishop Flynn," she said. "From that day, it has been a time in which the Lord just continues to lead us every step of the way."
Mother Mary Clare founded the community in 2007 with three other women, and now the sisters have a new convent in suburban Minneapolis to call home.
In August of this year, 12 sisters moved into a newly renovated convent at St. Gabriel the Archangel in Hopkins to begin their work in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.
"The (archdiocese) has always been home, and it has always been a dream to be here," Mother Mary Clare told The Catholic Spirit, the archdiocesan newspaper. "We love the priests and we love the people. It is really home for a lot of our sisters.
"As diocesan sisters, we want our sisters to be serving in their home dioceses when and where they can."