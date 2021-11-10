Knights of Columbus state deputies pray for the canonization of Blessed Michael McGivney during a business session in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2021. (CNS photo/courtesy Knights of Columbus)
Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly, CEO of the Knights of Columbus, addresses K of C jurisdiction leaders gathered during the midyear meeting of state deputies in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020. (CNS photo/courtesy Knights of Columbus)
Knights' state deputies urged to follow Blessed McGivney as 'man of action'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNS) -- Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly reminded Knights of Columbus state deputies in a Nov. 5 address that the fraternal order's founder, Blessed Michael McGivney, was "a man of action."
"Our founder was not content to watch and lament the struggles of his parishioners and community. He rose to meet those struggles head-on -- decisively and courageously," Kelly said in an address during the semiannual meeting of state deputies held in Nashville Nov. 5-7.
Speaking to the leaders of nearly 70 jurisdictions, he encouraged them to grow in faith, expand the fraternal order's membership, and advance the mission established by Blessed McGivney.
"A lot of men, especially young men, are looking for meaning and answers," Kelly said. "We offer both -- a life of service and a life of meaning. Don't just encourage men to adopt our initiatives; explain to them why our initiatives matter, and how the Knights can help them be the kind of men God is calling them to be."
Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, the Knights' supreme chaplain, also addressed the state deputies, telling them that "our debt to Father McGivney is incalculable."