The miracle we share at every Mass

Greg ErlandsonOpinionWednesday 10th of November 2021
At their fall meeting, the bishops will have a chance to review, amend, and vote on a draft statement titled "The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church."
Much of the media coverage this year has focused on whether it will call out Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. According to the draft sent to the bishops in September and subsequently leaked to The Pillar, it does not.
While this headline-grabbing, click-baiting controversy will again attract press coverage in November, it would be a shame if Catholics miss the real content of the document, a reflection on the Church's teachings on the Eucharist over the centuries.
It contains many moving quotes and passages that all of us could benefit from contemplating every time we go to Mass. Here's a sampling:
Dorothy Day, while known best as a peace activist, had a profound devotion to the Eucharist. Her reflection is timely, as many Catholics may be slow to return to Mass after the pandemic closures.
"Once, when told by someone she no longer saw the point of going to daily Mass, the servant of God Dorothy Day reflected: 'We go eat of this fruit of the tree of life because Jesus told us to. ... He took upon himself our humanity that we might share in his divinity. We are nourished by his flesh that we may grow to be other Christs. I believe this literally, just as I believe the child is nourished by the milk from his mother's breast.'"