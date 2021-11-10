This is the cover of the English edition of Pope Francis' encyclical, "Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship." In recent comments Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, said the shocking thing about "Fratelli Tutti" was not the pope's assertion that all people are brothers and sisters but the reaction of people who thought that was news. (CNS photo/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops)
Papal vision of universal kinship is based on faith, cardinal says
Cindy Wooden, Catholic News ServiceWorldWednesday 10th of November 2021
ROME (CNS) -- The surprising thing about Pope Francis' encyclical on human fraternity was not its affirmation that all people are brothers and sisters, but the reaction of people who found it hard to believe a pope would say that, said Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.
"If the world is finding out just now that we are brothers and sisters, we are in trouble! Something is wrong. In the situation of confusion, fear and emptiness we are plunged in, we must go back to the roots of our own faith," the cardinal said in his keynote address to a conference in Rome.
Sponsored by the Jesuit journal, La Civiltà Cattolica, and the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs at Georgetown University, the conference Nov. 8-9 marked the first anniversary of the pope's encyclical, "Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship," and was designed to explore "the implications of a culture of encounter for the future of intercultural and interreligious dialogue."
In his encyclical, "Pope Francis has simply reiterated and reminded us once again of a truth as old as the world which is at the root of our faith: We are all brothers and sisters," the cardinal wrote in his text for the event.