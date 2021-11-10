Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov enters a hall with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states, during their meeting in Moscow Nov. 9, 2021. (CNS photo/Yuri Kochetkov, pool via Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov enters a hall with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states, during their meeting in Moscow Nov. 9, 2021. (CNS photo/Yuri Kochetkov, pool via Reuters)
Archbishop says closer Vatican-Russia ties could benefit the world
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- During his first visit to Russia, the Vatican foreign minister said relations between the two "have been steadily strengthened," but added that greater cooperation could benefit the global community.
Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states, visited Moscow Nov. 8-10, meeting both Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
During a news conference Nov. 9 with Lavrov, Archbishop Gallagher mentioned a 2019 meeting at the Vatican with Russian officials to discuss nuclear disarmament. Then he said his meeting with the Russian officials in November was an opportunity to discuss "the many bilateral topics and international issues of mutual concern for the Holy See and the Russian Federation," recognizing both accomplishments and "steps that can be taken to give a positive response to the many problems that the world is experiencing today."
"Given the Holy See's ongoing concern for conflict situations and its commitment to peace and support for populations in need, I assured the foreign minister of the Holy See's readiness to support any peace initiatives," the archbishop said. "The Russian Federation has the capacity to alleviate tensions in conflict situations so that the people who are victims may live in safety and exercise their fundamental human rights."