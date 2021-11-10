A woman and children carry food relief near a barbed wire fence as migrants attempt to cross the border with Poland from Belarus Nov. 10, 2021. Hundreds of migrants shivered in freezing temperatures and huddled round campfires on the Belarusian border with Poland in front of razor wire fences and lines of Polish border guards blocking their entry into the European Union. (CNS photo/Leonid Scheglov, BelTA handout via Reuters) NO ARCHIVES. MUST DISCARD 30 DAYS AFTER DOWNLOAD.
A woman and child share an apple outside a tent near a barbed wire fence as migrants attempt to cross the border with Poland from Belarus Nov. 10, 2021. Hundreds of migrants shivered in freezing temperatures and huddled round campfires on the Belarusian border with Poland in front of razor wire fences and lines of Polish border guards blocking their entry into the European Union.
A Polish soldier instals barbed wire on the Poland-Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 9, 2021. Hundreds of migrants shivered in freezing temperatures and huddled round campfires on the Belarusian border with Poland in front of razor wire fences and lines of Polish border guards blocking their entry into the European Union.
Migrants are seen on the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica, Poland, Nov. 10, 2021. Hundreds of migrants shivered in freezing temperatures and huddled round campfires on the Belarusian border with Poland in front of razor wire fences and lines of Polish border guards blocking their entry into the European Union.
Polish church leaders offer support for refugees, but back border security
Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News ServiceWorldWednesday 10th of November 2021
WARSAW, Poland (CNS) -- Poland's military archbishop urged security forces to prevent the illegal entry of refugees and migrants, as the country's bishops' conference announced a nationwide collection to help those amassing on the frontier with Belarus.
"Our republic's eastern border is under attack -- we all look with hope and gratitude to you, soldiers of the Polish Army, who are fulfilling their military oath and risking health and life to guard our sovereignty," said Archbishop Józef Guzdek, who heads the Polish church's military diocese. "Thank you for your dedication and awareness of the difficult situation of migrants exploited by the Belarusian regime, and for the families supporting you in this dangerous, dedicated service for Poland, Europe and the world."
The archbishop issued the appeal Nov. 10 as Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told national radio stranded migrants, mostly from Asia and the Middle East, had been trying to break through border fences in freezing overnight conditions.
Meanwhile, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops' conference, confirmed his church had attempted to help through refugee centers and local border parishes.
However, he added that "much more" was needed in face of a "humanitarian catastrophe" and set a special collection for Nov. 21 to support the "long-term integration of refugees deciding to stay in Poland."