This is the cover of the The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection 2020 annual report. (CNS photo/courtesy USCCB)
Seen in this composite photo are: Archbishop JosŽ H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops; Suzanne Healy, chair of the National Review Board; and Deacon Bernie Nojadera, executive director of the U.S. bishops' Secretariat for Child and Youth Protection. (CNS composite; photos by Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Bob Roller)
More than 4,200 allegations of clergy abuse reported, annual audit shows
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- More than 4,200 allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy and others were reported during the year ending June 30, 2020, a slight decline from the previous auditing period, according to a report on diocesan and eparchial compliance wit the U.S. bishops' "Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People."
Released late Nov. 9, the 18th annual report from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection stated that 3,924 child sexual abuse survivors filed 4,228 allegations.
In the 2019 report, covering the 2018-2019 audit period, 4,220 adults filed 4,434 allegations.
The charter was adopted in 2002 by the U.S. bishops following widespread reports of clergy abuse and has been revised several times since to adapt to changing situations surrounding the question of clergy sexual abuse of minors.
Conducted by StoneBridge Business Partners of Rochester, New York, the new report covers the year from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
While the number of allegations remained high during the audit period, the report said only 22 allegations involve current cases of abuse.
The report said the number of allegations remained high in part because of changes in statutes of limitations on reporting abuse in several states. "It should be noted that the vast majority of these reports were historical in nature," the report said.