This is a screen grab from the documentary "The Gil Hodges Story: Soul of a Champion." (CNS screen grab/YouTube, Spirit Juice Studios)
Vin Scully is seen during an interview for the baseball documentary "Soul of a Champion: The Gil Hodges Story." (CNS photo/courtesy Spirit Juice Studios)
This is a screen grab from the documentary "The Gil Hodges Story: Soul of a Champion." (CNS screen grab/YouTube, Spirit Juice Studios)
This is a screen grab from the documentary "The Gil Hodges Story: Soul of a Champion." (CNS screen grab/YouTube, Spirit Juice Studios)
Film hopes to push Gil Hodges' Hall of Fame bid across finish line
Mark Pattison, Catholic News ServiceNationWednesday 10th of November 2021
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Repeat after me: Gil Hodges is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A lot of people think he's in already.
And a lot of the people who know that he's not in the Hall think he should be there.
One of them, not surprisingly, is his son, Gil Jr.
"I was talking to MLB (Network) this morning and they thought he was in already. 'He's not in?'" Hodges Jr. told Catholic News Service in a Nov. 9 phone interview from his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
"I run into people every week that talk about him, and they talk about him as if they had dinner with him last month," he said. "I find it just amazing that one individual in such a short span of time could have such an impact. And I think a lot of that is praise to him.
"Not only for his athletic prowess, but also because of his integrity and his character. His belief in God, his faith, his country, his family. I think that just shows that good people can leave indelible marks."
A new film, "Soul of a Champion: The Gil Hodges Story," made its online debut at gilhodgesfilm.com Nov. 8, mere weeks before the Hall of Fame's "Golden Days Era" committee considers the on- and off-field attributes of Hodges and a fistful of other players from the post-World War II years. Hodges needs 75% -- 12 of 16 -- of the committee members' votes to be enshrined.