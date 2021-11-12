Giving Days: Compassion in Action

Jacqueline BatsonOpinionFriday 12th of November 2021
For more than 100 years, Catholic Charities of Boston has helped those in need by providing life's necessities, education, and advocacy to move people toward self-sufficiency.
During the last 18 months of living through a global health crisis, Catholic Charities has responded to immense and growing demands on its four core services areas: Basic Needs, Family and Youth Services, Adult Education and Workforce Development, and Refugee and Immigrant Services, as our most vulnerable community members continue to cope with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to our partners at the Greater Boston Food Bank, food insecurity in Massachusetts increased 55 percent from 2019 to 2020 as a result of the pandemic. And, as the end of 2021 approaches, Catholic Charities continues to respond to an alarming number of clients facing food insecurity, including preparing to serve thousands of community members with Thanksgiving meals across several of the agency's sites later this month.
"In my years with Catholic Charities, I have never seen a time like this. I have seen numbers increase every year, but I've never seen the numbers multiply as much as they did during this past year." Beth Chambers, vice president of basic needs at Catholic Charities, recently shared. "And yet, no one has been turned away because we always make sure we have enough food to serve those in our communities."