Giving Days: Compassion in Action

For more than 100 years, Catholic Charities of Boston has helped those in need by providing life's necessities, education, and advocacy to move people toward self-sufficiency.



During the last 18 months of living through a global health crisis, Catholic Charities has responded to immense and growing demands on its four core services areas: Basic Needs, Family and Youth Services, Adult Education and Workforce Development, and Refugee and Immigrant Services, as our most vulnerable community members continue to cope with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to our partners at the Greater Boston Food Bank, food insecurity in Massachusetts increased 55 percent from 2019 to 2020 as a result of the pandemic. And, as the end of 2021 approaches, Catholic Charities continues to respond to an alarming number of clients facing food insecurity, including preparing to serve thousands of community members with Thanksgiving meals across several of the agency's sites later this month.



"In my years with Catholic Charities, I have never seen a time like this. I have seen numbers increase every year, but I've never seen the numbers multiply as much as they did during this past year." Beth Chambers, vice president of basic needs at Catholic Charities, recently shared. "And yet, no one has been turned away because we always make sure we have enough food to serve those in our communities."



Throughout the pandemic, Catholic Charities' youth and family services continues its vital family support services, including childcare, after-school and summer programs, elder outreach, and more. This past summer, over 400 inner-city youth enjoyed Sunset Point Camp and summer programming at the Teen Center at St. Peter's.



In addition, humanitarian crises in Haiti and Afghanistan have brought an influx of families and individuals fleeing danger and seeking refuge in the United States. Thanks to strong community partnerships and donor support, Catholic Charities is equipped to welcome these families, set them up in apartments, and help them secure basic necessities as they plant new roots and begin their lives anew in Eastern Massachusetts.



The needs of the thousands of community members that Catholic Charities serves each year can only be met thanks to the generous support of many compassionate friends and donors. But while needs are growing, the pandemic continues to make it unsafe to host the agency's traditional, in-person fundraising events. Catholic Charities will embark on its second annual digitally driven Giving Days: Compassion in Action fundraising campaign from Nov. 21-24. Giving Days are crucial to raising the vital funds needed to ensure that Catholic Charities programs and services are provided to those in need across our communities.



We invite you to learn more about our core services areas throughout the four-day campaign, as we share moving client stories and information on how your generosity helps those in need.



We also welcome digital ambassador volunteers to help spread awareness about Giving Days and the work of Catholic Charities. Digital ambassadors will share content via social media, email, and word-of-mouth to help educate and inspire as many donors as possible to support Catholic Charities' critical work in our communities.



A full $0.85 of every dollar donated to Catholic Charities provides direct support services to those who need it most. We encourage all who can to consider making a gift during Giving Days to enable Catholic Charities to continue expanding its programs and services for those in need, particularly as we approach the holiday season.



To sign up as a digital ambassador, learn more about Giving Days: Compassion in Action, or to make a gift to support Catholic Charities of Boston's programs and services, please visit www.ccab.org/givingdays.



Thank you for your consideration and generous support of our most vulnerable community members.



JACQUELINE BATSON IS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER OF CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF BOSTON.