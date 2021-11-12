Usury, a concealed evil snake, even today

Michael Pakaluk Opinion Friday 12th of November 2021

Here's something that happens in the development of science all the time. A general law is set down and regarded as universal, without exception. But then it is discovered that what used to be thought of as the only case turns out to be a special case of something more general. And what was regarded as a general law is now seen to hold without exception only for the special case, not for the general case.

Here's a good example. It used to be thought in geometry that the angles of a triangle must sum to 180 degrees. This was regarded as a self-evident, absolutely universal law, without any possible exception. Yet mathematicians came to realize that what was traditionally called "geometry" was actually just a special case, the geometry of a flat surface. There are "non-Euclidean" geometries of concave and convex surfaces, too. In that broader class, the law does not hold: the angles of a triangle on a globe, for example, sum to greater than 180 degrees. Other sciences have undergone comparable developments.

In the face of such developments, it would be ludicrous and self-defeating for scientists to say things like "geometry over time contradicts itself" or "what used to be absolutely true in geometry is now false." What serious person could have confidence in a science that contained contradictions?