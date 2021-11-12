From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Thursday, I was very happy to participate in the virtual Adopt-a-Student celebration held for Cathedral High School. We are happy that they were so successful in raising scholarships for the students at Cathedral High, which is doing a spectacular job of forming inner-city children. For the last 15 years now, they have had a 100 percent graduation rate, and 85 percent go on to graduate from four-year colleges.
We are grateful to the Board of Trustees and the very faithful alumni who raise so much money to keep the schools thriving.
Filipino community
On Saturday, I went to Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury for a Mass with the archdiocese's Filipino community to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Catholicism in the Philippines. It was a lovely celebration, and I was delighted to see how many people came out for it. The terrible weather that day did not seem to dampen people's spirits.
They had the statue of Nuestra Senora de Paz y del Buen Viaje, who is one of the patronesses of the Philippines, along with images of other popular Filipino devotions.