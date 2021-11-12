Exiled Nicaraguan bishop calls presidential election 'illegitimate'

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- An exiled Nicaraguan bishop denounced elections in the Central American country as "illegitimate," but called on citizens to continue building a better society in the face of cruelty and authoritarianism.
President Daniel Ortega won reelection Nov. 7 with roughly 75% of the vote. Seven presidential candidates were arrested in the prelude to the election; many in the opposition were either imprisoned or exiled, and foreign journalists were mostly forced to report from outside the country.
"Today is not a victory day for anyone in Nicaragua," Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua said in his Nov. 7 homily at Mass celebrated in Washington's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
"Today, the dark ambitions of power of those who have shattered our country seem to have prevailed," Bishop Báez continued.
"Today is one day more of the painful road of tears and death that our country has experienced and which has left so many innocent victims, who we cannot nor must not forget," said Bishop Báez, who left Nicaragua in 2019 after threats were made to his life.
Bishop Báez called on Nicaraguans to not lose hope and to "sow seeds of kindness and compassion, although being subjected to cruelty," and warned: "We can simply turn the page on our history, ignoring the truth and mocking justice. The future will be demanding."