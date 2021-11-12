Treasuring the widow's mite: Vatican finance reform is long, slow process
Cindy Wooden, Catholic News ServiceWorldTuesday 9th of November 2021
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The day after Catholics around the world heard the Gospel story of the widow's mite, Vatican media published a long interview with the bishop who heads the Vatican's investment office.
Bishop Nunzio Galatino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, said reforms are ongoing to ensure Vatican financial management -- care for the widow's mite given to the pope and the Vatican -- is "trustworthy and credible."
"Certainly, there is a change of mentality at play that we are addressing under the guidance of Pope Francis," the bishop said Nov. 8. "This type of change is always difficult to achieve quickly and together, in any sector or structure. It seems that what is being done, thanks to the procedure put in place, is going in the right direction."
One of the most recent changes is Pope Francis' decision to give Bishop Galatino's office responsibility to manage the financial and property investments of the Vatican Secretariat of State.
That portfolio was the source of the huge financial disaster and scandal centered on a building on Sloane Avenue in London's posh Chelsea district. The Financial Times reported Nov. 8 that the Vatican is in the final stages of a deal to sell the property for the equivalent of more than $270 million, which would mean it would lose as much as $135 million on the property.