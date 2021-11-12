John Mulderig, Catholic News ServiceMediaWednesday 10th of November 2021
NEW YORK (CNS) -- Given that it charts the rapidly deepening bond between a kid and a pooch, "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (Paramount) would not, presumably, be a film designed to please the great comedian W.C. Fields.
Less curmudgeonly types, by contrast, will find this adaptation of a series of children's books by Norman Bridwell, the first of which was published in 1963, silly but mostly harmless.
Director Walt Becker mixes computer animation and live action to tell the story of lonely New York City preteen Emily Elizabeth Howard (Darby Camp). Having recently moved to the Big Apple, Emily feels isolated and out of place at her new school.
The news that her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) will be baby-sitting her while her busy mom, Maggie (Sienna Guillory), is away on a business trip does nothing to brighten Emily's mood. A slacker who lives in a dilapidated truck, Casey is affectionate but irresponsible.
When, however, she and Casey cross paths with eccentric animal rescuer Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese) -- named, of course, in honor of the author -- and he introduces her to an irresistible little puppy, Emily perks up considerably. It's love at first sight for the affection-hungry lass.