Franciscan says her vocation put her on path to 'peace, joy, happiness'
Katie Camario, Catholic News ServiceNationThursday 11th of November 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CNS) -- Right after high school, Sister Marlene Weidenborner entered the religious community of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, New York, although she had no intention of staying.
"I entered so that I could get rid of the idea of being called to be a nun," said Sister Marlene.
At the time, she had plans to attend college and was dating someone in the U.S. Air Force, but the call to religious life wouldn't go away.
"When God calls you, you may not like it at first, but it's there and it is a gift," Sister Marlene told Gulf Coast Catholic, the news outlet of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.
She entered the convent expecting to receive a clear indication that a religious vocation was not for her. Instead, she received confirmation that it was, and she stayed when many didn't.
"For some reason or another, God was calling me. I entered not wanting to enter, but not able to shake the idea that I should. So, I guess my heart was open enough to say, I will give God chance," said Sister Marlene.
Born and raised a Catholic, Sister Marlene attended Catholic grade schools where most of her teachers were women religious. This year, she is celebrating her 65th anniversary of religious life.
She and other religious women and men celebrating jubilees in 2020 and 2021 were honored Oct. 30 at the "Religious Jubilee Mass" at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.