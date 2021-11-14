Times Square billboard will promote, celebrate 'Bible in a Year' podcast

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A billboard will go up in New York's Times Square during Christmas and New Year's to promote and celebrate the evermore popular podcast "The Bible in a Year," but more is in store for the program that topped the charts shortly after its debut in January.
The creators of the daily podcast that leads listeners through the Bible's narrative have announced several new initiatives designed to highlight the show's success and attract even more listeners.
An all-new Spanish-language version of the podcast -- La Biblia en un año -- with original commentary and a new, native-Spanish speaking host, will be launched Jan. 1.
"The Bible in a Year Retreat" virtual event for listeners will take place Feb 18-20. It will have a limited capacity for participants but is "designed to help Catholics cultivate a lifelong relationship with the word of God -- one that extends far beyond the podcast."
The planned billboard will be unveiled Dec. 19 in Times Square and will stay up through Jan. 9.
"Through distraction and distress, our culture has lost a hopeful, historical biblical worldview -- but by the grace of God this podcast has helped thousands rediscover it," said Father Mike Schmitz, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, and popular Catholic speaker and author, who hosts the podcast.