TV program notes -- week of Nov. 28, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Nov. 28 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Nov. 28, 9-10 p.m. EST (History) "The Toys That Built America." Premiere of a new four-part series looking at the careers of famous toymakers and recounting the origin stories of some of their landmark creations.



Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live" On this episode of the weekly show, series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa talks with author Mike Aquilina, an expert on the fathers of the church (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, Dec. 2, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park." This "Great Performances" presentation showcases a concert featuring the popular tenor as well as Céline Dion, Tony Bennett and others (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 3, 5-6 p.m. EST (EWTN) "St. Francis Xavier: To the Ends of the Earth." Broadcast on his feast day, this docudrama dramatizes crucial episodes in the great 16th-century evangelizer's life, from his years at the Sorbonne in Paris to his missionary work in Asia (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





Advertisement