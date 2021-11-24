TV program notes -- week of Dec. 5, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 5 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9:30-10 p.m. EST (ABC) "Abbott Elementary." Premiere of a new situation comedy about the principal and teachers who work at a school in Philadelphia. The cast includes Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.



Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10-10:45 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Homage to the Immaculate Conception." Pope Francis presides over the traditional homage to Mary Immaculate in Rome's Piazza di Spagna (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Dec. 8, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception." Live broadcast from Washington's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 10, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Craft in America." Back-to-back episodes of this creativity-themed series. The first, "Harmony," celebrates handmade musical instruments. The second, "Jewelry," explores the history of personal adornment (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





