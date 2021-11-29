Text of pope's prayer to St. Joseph

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Here is the Vatican's English translation of the prayer to St. Joseph that Pope Francis recited at his weekly general audience Nov. 24:



Saint Joseph,you who guarded the bond with Mary and Jesus,help us to care for the relationships in our lives.May no one experience that sense of abandonmentthat comes from loneliness.Let each of us be reconciled with our own history,with those who have gone before,and recognize even in the mistakes madea way through which Providence has made its way,and evil did not have the last word.Show yourself to be a friend to those who struggle the most,and as you supported Mary and Jesus in difficult times,support us too on our journey. Amen.









Advertisement