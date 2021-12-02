For Waukesha Catholic community, parade tragedy's devastation 'runs deep'

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CNS) -- It began as an evening of "comfort and joy" -- that was the theme for the 58th annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.



But the evening of Nov. 21, ended in horror just under an hour after the parade began, when a man driving an SUV burst through barricades along the parade route and barreled down Waukesha's Main Street, striking marchers and attendees who included representatives of the Catholic Community of Waukesha.



Five people were killed at the scene and more than 60 others were injured, including the Catholic Community of Waukesha's Father Pat Heppe.



On Nov. 23 Jackson Sparks, 8, died at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin as a result of injuries he sustained in the parade crash, bring the death toll to six. As of Nov. 28, eight children remained hospitalized.



Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, who is accused of driving his SUV through the parade, has been charged with six counts of intentional homicide.



"We're aware that parishioners are injured, we've been in contact with the families and that's really all the details we can give," said Monica Cardenas, director of stewardship and communication for the Catholic Community of Waukesha.



Cardenas said that Father Heppe had been hospitalized for minor injuries and released the day after the parade. Father Matthew Widder, the current pastor of the community's four parishes, also was present at the parade.



It was the first time the community, which includes the parishes of St. John Neumann, St. William, St. Mary and St. Joseph as well as Catholic Memorial High School and the Waukesha Catholic School System, had walked together in the parade, and it was supposed to be the beginning of a beautiful annual tradition, said Cardenas.



"People are walking around rather dazed. They don't know what to do. They're afraid," said Father Chuck Wrobel, a member of the priest team serving the Catholic Community of Waukesha. "These things don't happen here. I think people are just angry, they're scared. These are things that happen in big cities and war zones. Even though we've seen disastrous things like Columbine and Sandy Hook -- that was somewhere else. Now it's here in our backyard, and it's scary."



The community is facing this crisis "as we face everything," Donna Bembenek, president of Cathedral Memorial High School, told the Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. "We face this with God, and we face this with Jesus, and we face this with prayer."



Cathedral Memorial students representing the school's sports and dance teams were walking in the parade; none of the students participating in the parade were physically injured, said Bembenek, but the high school's students who were in attendance as spectators were injured, and the community as a whole is traumatized.



"The devastation runs deep," she said. "You recognize how critically important (faith) is to help us through times there are no answers for."



Regular Monday morning Mass at St. William Parish, usually only attended by about 50 people, drew hundreds more Nov. 22, the day after the tragedy, said Father Wrobel.



"We had parishioners who were in the parade there, and there was a lot of peer support," said Cardenas. "This is a close-knit community. (We're) still coming to terms that this even happened. We're still in a phase of shock and discovery. The questions right now are who's hurt and how can I help?"



Although classes were canceled for Nov. 22 at the high school and the other Waukesha Catholic schools, the buildings remained open for students who needed support, said Bembenek, and that morning began with staff and administration from both schools coming together to be briefed on crisis management resources available to the community.



A combined community Mass for the Catholic schools and the Waukesha community was celebrated Nov. 22 at Cathedral Memorial's gym.



It's ust beginning of the healing process that needs to take place, said Bembenek.



"We recognize that people grieve and process in different ways," she said. "We know this is not a one-day need. This is going to be a long-term need for our community, and we want to make sure we have the right resources for employees, for our students, for our students' families."



Bembenek added that Cathedral Memorial has been "getting calls from alumni all over the country" who have heard about the tragedy.



"They're devastated because of the great, close-knit community that Waukesha is, and the love for this community that extends well beyond graduation," she said.



Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, who is one of those Cathedral Memorial alumni, held a news conference at Waukesha City Hall Nov. 22 during which he emphasized the unity of Waukesha in the wake of this "horrible, senseless tragedy."



"For those of you who do not live in Waukesha, you need to know that Waukesha is a community that helps its neighbors," he said. "Waukesha looks after each other."



Facilitating that unity is the best thing the Catholic Community of Waukesha can do at the moment, said Father Wrobel.



"People need God, and they need him right now, and we need to help them to see that he's here. Them coming together ... I believe that is one of the most healing things that can happen," he said.



"It was just like any other fun family parade," said Maria Notch, who works at St. Charles Parish in Hartland as the small group ministry coordinator. "Until it wasn't."



As is their annual tradition, she and husband Jacob and their two children set up camp outside her mother-in-law's store in downtown Waukesha to watch the annual Christmas parade.



The Catholic Community of Waukesha group had just passed by her family, said Notch, and she heard shouts of "No!" "Don't!" and "Stop!"



"We could see this car barreling down the parade route," she said. "Right in front of us, it veered up and over the opposite curb from where we were sitting -- just plowing people over. I looked down to grab my children and by the time I had them in my arms and looked back up, I could see the car continuing down the parade route. The last thing I saw was him headed straight toward the Waukesha Catholic group (members), who were walking and had their backs to us."



As soon as she had secured her children's safety with the rest of their family members, Notch and her husband -- a firefighter who is completing his EMT certification -- headed back out into the street to render aid.



They saw "panic, mass hysteria -- and countless people helping," she said.



For hours, the Notches worked alongside strangers to help stabilize the wounded until they could be transported to the hospital.



"Honestly, it was incredibly encouraging that goodness still exists in humanity, and that God is still present and working even amidst such a tragedy," she said. "It was beautiful to see that despite one person's awful decision that day, that there were hundreds of people (who) made incredibly selfless decisions that day."



The Catholic Community of Waukesha gathered at St. William the evening of Nov. 22 for a bilingual prayer service.



No one present was "where we thought we were going to be when we woke up yesterday morning," acknowledged the pastor, Father Matthew Widder.



"With our own trauma, we come here, and we all bring people with us who we are praying for -- people who are still recovering," he said. "We bring those prayers with us here today. The whole world prays with us, in some sense."



Reflecting on the Gospel reading where Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead, Father Widder said that, in times of crisis and sorrow, "we ask that three-letter word. We ask why."



"In the Gospel, we heard that question asked in a subtle way," he said. "Martha and Mary's brother had just died and they look at Jesus and say, 'If you had been here, my brother would not have died.' The question they are asking is why."



And the response of Jesus, Father Widder pointed out, was "not with words but with an action, and an action that pierces deep into their hearts. 'And Jesus wept.'"



Here, Jesus acknowledges that so often, words are not sufficient to express the depth of a feeling, said Father Widder.



- - -



Jurkiewicz writes for the Catholic Herald, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.



