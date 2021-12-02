TV program notes -- week of Dec. 12, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 12 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Dec. 12, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe." Live from Rome, Pope Francis celebrates the eucharistic liturgy for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Dec. 13, 8-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir." Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts this musical retrospective (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King." Actor Alan Cumming introduces this reimagining of Tchaikovsky's holiday favorite (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this edition of the weekly program, series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa welcomes Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, granddaughter of Blessed Karl of Austria, and Diane Schwind, co-founder of the marriage- and family-themed Three Hearts Institute (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





Advertisement