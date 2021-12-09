TV program notes -- week of Dec. 19, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 19 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Dec. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Christmas Concert From Knock." Holiday special showcasing Christmas carols sung by candlelight at the Marian shrine in Knock, Ireland (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Dec. 20, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Christmas at Belmont." This edition of the annual special features current Belmont University students as well as alumnus Josh Turner (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon EST (EWTN) "The Catholic University of America's Christmas Concert." Singers and musicians perform in this annual charity concert, co-sponsored by The Catholic University of America and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 24, 1:30-3:15 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in Rome." Live broadcast as Pope Francis presides over Midnight Mass at St. Peter's Basilica (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Christmas Eve Mass." Broadcast live from Washington's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Dec. 25, 6-6:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Urbi et Orbi: Message and Blessing." Pope Francis gives his blessing to the city of Rome and the world. The event will re-air 3-3:30 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Dec. 25, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Christmas Day." Live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



