Seminary lay formation programs Director Aldona Lingertat to retire

BOSTON -- St. John's Seminary has announced that Aldona Lingertat will retire from her position as the director of the Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM) and Master of Theological Studies (MTS) degree programs at the end of June 2022. Lingertat has served as an administrator and faculty member in the MAM program for over 22 years.



The MAM and MTS degree programs are two parts of the Lay Formation Program of St. John's. To date, these degree programs have produced almost 250 graduates who serve across the country in a variety of positions, including hospital chaplains, parish administrators, high school and college educators, and retreat center coordinators.



"At the turn of the millennium and in collaboration with other faculty members of St. John's, Dr. Lingertat understood the critical need for a well-educated and well-formed Catholic laity for the future of the Church in Boston, New England, and beyond," the seminary said in a statement announcing her retirement.



"Particularly given the decrease in priestly vocations, the role of laity across the diocese(s) has necessarily expanded. With the support of the various rectors of St. John's, Dr. Lingertat's drive and vision has ensured that the institution has been able to offer a top-notch graduate program to address this need. One of Dr. Lingertat's greatest contributions was her ability to create a close community of learners and ministers," the seminary said.



A lifelong educator, Dr. Lingertat began her career as a teacher and ultimately chair of the Social Studies Department at Fontbonne Academy. Upon receiving her Masters in Pastoral Ministry and later a Doctorate in Theology and Education from Boston College, Lingertat's career shifted to Catholic campus ministry, working at UMass Boston and Simmons College before joining the faculty at St. John's in 1999. Dr. Lingertat taught a wide range of theological courses in the Lay Formation Program, as well as serving in her administrative role.



Lingertat is a member of several professional organizations -- including the Association of Graduate Programs in Ministry and the Religious Education Association, is a regular public speaker on ministry and education, has served the Archdiocese of Boston in many senior volunteer board roles, and is the 2008 recipient of the Bishop Cheverus Award for Outstanding Ministry and Service. Lingertat plans to continue serving in the degree programs part-time, while also working on other projects, enjoying time with family, and seeing where God leads her.



"The faculty, staff, and, most importantly, students and alumni of St. John's are deeply grateful to Dr. Lingertat for her many years of selfless service to Catholic lay graduate education and wish her every blessing in the next phase of life," the seminary said.