TV program notes -- week of Jan. 2, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 2 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 2, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Epiphany." Live broadcast from the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, as Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services celebrates the eucharistic liturgy for the feast of the Epiphany (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, Jan. 2, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Around the World in 80 Days." First episode of an eight-part adaptation of Jules Verne's classic 1872 adventure novel in which David Tennant stars as Phileas Fogg, the English gentleman who bets a fortune that he can circle the earth in no more than 80 days. The series continues Sundays 8-9 p.m. EST through Feb. 20. A "Masterpiece" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Jan. 5, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this episode of the weekly show, series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa talks with critical care nurse and Order of Malta official Deb O'Hara-Rusckowski (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Jan. 5, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "High-Risk High-Rise." This episode of the series "Nova" examines whether skyscrapers can be made safer as well as more efficient and livable (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Jan. 6, 4-5:15 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord." Mass of the Epiphany with Pope Francis, broadcast live from Rome's St. Peter's Basilica. The liturgy will be rerun 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, Jan. 6, 8-10 p.m. EST (ABC) "Women of the Movement." First two back-to-back episodes of a six-part limited series recounting the real-life struggle for justice of Chicago resident Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) after her son Emmet (Cedric Joe) was brutally murdered while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. The series continues in the same time slot Thursday, Jan. 13 and concludes Thursday, Jan. 20, 8-10:30 p.m. EST. "Let the World See," a docuseries on the same subject, follows each installment, concluding at 11 p.m. EST each week (TV-MA/L/V -- mature audience only; crude indecent language, graphic violence).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





Advertisement