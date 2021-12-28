TV program notes -- week of Jan. 9, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 9 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord." Live broadcast from the Sistine Chapel as the Christmas season comes to an end with the celebration of Mass and the administration of baptism (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, Jan. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Mass of the Baptism of the Lord." Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, is scheduled to be the celebrant and homilist for this eucharistic liturgy honoring the Baptism of the Lord at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.



Tuesday, Jan. 11, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Ailey." Profile of choreographer Alvin Ailey, whose dances center on the Black experience. An "American Masters" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Jan. 12, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Butterfly Blueprints." This episode of the series "Nova" explores how the scientific secrets of butterflies are inspiring technological innovations (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





Advertisement