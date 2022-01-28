TV program notes -- week of Feb. 6, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 6 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Feb. 7, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Owned: A Tale of Two Americas." Filmmaker Giorgio Angelini's documentary examines how American housing policy has been manipulated for years in discriminatory ways. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands." This episode of the series "American Masters" explores the life and legacy of the famous singer (1897-1993) who became an icon for the civil rights movement (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Friday, Feb. 11, 4-6 a.m. EST (EWTN) "International Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes." Live broadcast from the Basilica of St. Pius X in Lourdes, France. The liturgy will be rerun 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



