What you need to know about the Amoris Laetitia Family Year

Pope Francis announced that beginning in March 2021 the Catholic Church would observe a special year dedicated to deepening pastoral outreach to families, based on his 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia.



When is this year being celebrated?



The Amoris Laetitia Family Year began on March 19, 2021, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, because that is the day Pope Francis signed his post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia. The letter, which was on the theme of love in the family, was then released about three weeks later. The year 2021 marked the fifth anniversary of Amoris laetitia's publication.



Though it is being called a "year," the Amoris laetitia celebration will actually last around 15 months, ending on June 26, 2022 with the 10th edition of the World Meeting of Families, which will be held in Rome.



What is the year about?



Pope Francis has said "it will be a year of reflection on Amoris laetitia and it will be an opportunity to focus more closely on the contents of the document."



Amoris laetitia ("The Joy of Love") was written by Pope Francis following two Synods of Bishops dedicated to the family. One of the longest documents in papal history, it consists of an introduction and nine chapters, reflecting on challenges to marriage and family life.



The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, headed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, is coordinating the Vatican's initiatives for the special year.



Cardinal Farrell said the year has been organized because there are many couples and families around the world in crisis, experiencing poverty, or feeling alone, and they "need pastoral care, dedication."



"Many families need to be helped to discover in the sufferings of life the place of Christ's presence and of his merciful love," he said. "This Year, therefore, is an opportunity to reach out to families, to not make them feel alone in the face of difficulties, to walk with them, to listen to them and to undertake pastoral initiatives that help them to cultivate their daily love."



Is anything special happening for this year of the family?



The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life is coordinating many different initiatives for the Amoris Laetitia Family Year. The dicastery announced that they are also organizing other "spiritual, pastoral, and cultural initiatives."



"Pope Francis intends to address all ecclesial communities throughout the world, exhorting each person to be a witness of family love," the dicastery said.



The Vatican office will share resources with dioceses, parishes, and other Church groups and family associations on themes related to marriage and family life, such as family spirituality, marriage preparation, and holiness for married couples. It also plans to hold international academic symposiums to examine different aspects of Amoris laetitia in-depth.



Where can I find out more?



The dicastery has created a webpage for the year at www.amorislaetitia.va, where more information about events and resources can be found.