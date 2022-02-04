NEW YORK (CNS) -- The lingering takeaway from "Jackass Forever" (Paramount), the latest extension of the debased comedy franchise that began as an MTV series, is the perpetual sound of cackling laughter.



The mindless merriment is supposed to signify, according to the film's publicity, that the group of pals who perform its collection of plotless and painful stunts -- involving sadistic cruelty and every form of excretory function -- love each other. And that their profoundly crude bonhomie is a true bond of friendship.



In fact, it's more a symptom of a repertoire that was soul-deadening to begin with and that, after the passage of 20 years, has gone distinctly stale -- if not rancid. Johnny Knoxville, the ringleader, having grown gray-haired in the service of vulgarity, participates in very few of them. Likewise his longtime collaborators, Steve-O and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña.



A woman, Rachel Wolfson, has been added to the crew. But she is spared from participating in any of the numerous antics that entail nudity.



The prototypical stunts -- directed, if that's the word, by Jeff Tremaine -- involve what we're told is a poisonous snake, an exploding portable toilet and an exploration of the many ways in which one member of the gang can hit another in the crotch. Each is followed, of course, by that raucous braying.



It's more than time to pin the tail on this particular donkey.



Advertisement

The film contains frontal male nudity, vile scatological and relentless sexual humor and pervasive profane, rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



- - -



Jensen is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service



- - -



CAPSULE REVIEW



"Jackass Forever" (Paramount)



The latest extension of the debased comedy franchise that began as an MTV series continues its tradition of plotless and painful stunts involving sadistic cruelty and every form of excretory function. Presided over, but not often participated in, by ringleader Johnny Knoxville the antics -- directed, if that's the word, by Jeff Tremaine -- involve what we're told is a poisonous snake, an exploding portable toilet and an exploration of the many ways in which one member of the gang can hit another in the crotch. Each is followed by the raucous braying of the participants, mindless merriment in which viewers are unlikely to share. Frontal male nudity, vile scatological and relentless sexual humor, pervasive profane, rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



- - -



CLASSIFICATION



"Jackass Forever" (Paramount) -- Catholic News Service classification, O -- morally offensive. Motion Picture Association rating, R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



