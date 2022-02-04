TV film fare -- week of Feb. 13, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 13. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 13, 8-11:03 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "Pretty Woman" (1990). Entertaining romantic confection about a smarmy corporate raider (Richard Gere) and a feisty streetwalker (Julia Roberts) who fall in love against their better judgment and are transformed into good, wholesome people. The contemporary fairy tale, a meld of Pygmalion and Cinderella, shines because of its likable characterizations and sentimental touches injected by director Garry Marshall. Strictly adult comedy fare with a romanticized view of prostitution, several suggestive sexual encounters and some rough language laced with sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Advertisement

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 8-9:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Mad Miss Manton" (1938). Minor screwball comedy in which a rebellious socialite (Barbara Stanwyck) pursues a murderer despite interference from an amorous newspaper editor (Henry Fonda) and an irascible police detective (Sam Levene). Directed by Leigh Jason, the mystery plot takes a back seat to the opposites-attract romance and the comic turns of a talented cast, including Hattie McDaniel and Grady Sutton. Comic menace and mild romantic situations. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Thursday, Feb. 17, 8:05-10 p.m. EST (Showtime) "The Farewell" (2019). Cultural difference lead to family tension as a young Chinese American aspiring writer (rapper Awkwafina) learns that her much-loved grandmother (Shuzhen Zhou) has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and that her parents (Tzi Ma and Diana Lin), along with her other relatives, intend to keep the dying woman in the dark about her condition, a decision with which she vehemently disagrees. As the clan gathers in the city of Changchun, ostensibly for the hastily arranged wedding of the protagonist's cousin (Chen Han), but in reality to have a last visit with the matriarch, writer-director Lulu Wang, basing her film on personal experiences, skillfully lightens her thoughtful drama by combining it with a comedy of manners. The delicate result is deep in insight and rich in emotion. Probably acceptable for mature adolescents. Mostly in Mandarin. Subtitles. Nonscriptural religious practices, possible cohabitation, at least one crude term, brief mature references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, Feb. 18, 6:30-10 p.m. EST (AMC) "Avatar" (2009). Among the most expensive and highly anticipated films ever made, director James Cameron's visually arresting science-fiction adventure sends a paraplegic soldier (Sam Worthington) to a planet called Pandora where he falls in love with a native princess (Zoe Saldana) and must choose between her ecologically enlightened culture and his own violent, rapacious species. Amid passages resembling a Vietnam War movie, a western -- pitting bellicose interlopers against spiritual natives in harmony with their natural environment -- and a Disney animated musical, Cameron marshals impressive resources to tell an entertaining story, though whether the aliens' pantheistic religion is meant to be a model for humanity or merely an indigenous cult remains unclear. Frightening action sequences with much intense, war-related violence, an implied sexual encounter, partial upper female and rear nudity, a consistently sensual undercurrent, frequent profanity, considerable crude and crass language The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Feb. 19, noon-2:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Captain Blood" (1935). Swashbuckling adventure begins in 1685 England as an Irish doctor (Errol Flynn) is unjustly arrested with a band of rebels plotting against King James II, then condemned to slavery in Jamaica under a brutal commander (Lionel Atwill) until the plucky physician organizes an escape by sea and he and his fellow slaves become pirates. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the lively proceedings include well-staged sea battles, the protagonist's romance with the commander's niece (Olivia de Havilland) after he rescues her from a French buccaneer (Basil Rathbone) and justice for the rebels from the new English monarch, William of Orange. Assorted period violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I - general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



