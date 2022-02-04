TV program notes -- week of Feb. 13, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb.13 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 13, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN on Location." This edition of the series features a visit to the 2021 Cincinnati Men's Conference (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Feb. 15, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "The American Diplomat." This episode of the series "American Experience" recounts how three Black diplomats broke racial barriers at the State Department during the Cold War (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Great Mammoth Mystery." Acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Sir David Attenborough explores a site with traces of ancient mammoths and Neanderthals. A "Nature" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.





